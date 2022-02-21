Older Malaysians deserve highest quality of care and services, says Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): Older Malaysians deserve the highest quality of care and services as the Aged Care workforce is a critical element in the provision of quality services for them, said Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi.

She said Malaysia is still preparing itself towards becoming an ageing country, which is not an easy task but must be done, otherwise, the ageing community will suffer.

“While nurses and carers are integral elements, the stereotypical image of a nurse or carer helping an older person in a residential facility, is just a tiny glimpse of the overall picture,” said Ras Adiba during an online sharing for Seterra Roundtable Discussion On Damansara Declaration, today.

Ras Adiba, who is also OKU Sentral president, also outlined eight recommendations to ensure an inclusive ageing society and ecosystem in Malaysia which include to ensure that the pension system works as effectively and efficiently as possible for older people in social need; promote employment opportunities and entrepreneurship among older people;

Promote the role of older people in the social economy in order to develop business opportunities, employment and services relevant to older people; develop opportunities for lifelong learning and skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT);

Enhance the role of Neighbourhood Renewal in tackling the specific needs of older people in areas of high disadvantage; Encourage the targeting of the rural development programmes on the needs of older dwellers living in physical and social isolation;

Ensure that health and social services for older persons are comprehensive and integrated; and create an environment that is safe for the elderlies.

The Damansara Declaration consist of five inputs which are Malaysia to be a hub of Islamic Aged Care by 2040; all Malaysians will have access to quality aged care services; construction of Nationwide Islamic Aged Care facilities for all population strata of Malaysia; Malaysia will produce as well as train highly skilled caregivers in Islamic modules; and the establishment of an Islamic Aged Care Council from participating Muslim nations. – Bernama