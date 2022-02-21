Peter Anthony reveals new Sabah-based party Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 21): Former Parti Warisan (Warisan) vice president Datuk Peter Anthony today revealed the name of the local-based party he will be helming after he quit Warisan in December last year.

Speaking to reporters at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, he said the party is called Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and will be fully-Sabahan based.

He added the party received its official registration from the Registrar of Societies on Feb 18.

“We will be launching the party on March 13,” Peter said.

