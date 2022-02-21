PICKids in Sibu ends with 800 getting first vaccination shots

SIBU (Feb 21): Sibu Division Health Officer Dr Teh Ju Hon was pleased with the smooth-running and good turnout of about 800 children aged five to 11 years old at the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) held here recently.

Speaking at the closing of the PICKids held at Agape Centre here yesterday afternoon, he expressed gratitude to the management of Agape Centre for allowing the venue to be used as a vaccination centre.

“If the children were asked to go to hospital for vaccination, they might not feel comfortable due to its surroundings but at Agape Centre, they felt a lot comfortable,” he said.

He was glad to note that all frontline workers involved in the vaccination exercise were experienced with their task and that things worked out smoothly with their expertise.

He also reminded the vaccinated children and parents to check on their appointment status and to come back for the second dose in three weeks’ time.

The vaccination programme, he added, is vital so that everybody, young and old, is protected from the coronavirus.

Association for Children with Special Needs Sibu (ACSNS) chairperson Dato Janet Lau and secretary Dr Toh Teck Hock were among those present at the event.