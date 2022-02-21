Radzi: Sekolahku Sejahtera concept to inculcate 14 elements of life values in students

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 21): The Sekolahku Sejahtera concept which naturally inculcates 14 elements of life values ​​in students during the teaching and learning sessions will be carried out when schools re-open for the next session, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin.

He said the 14 elements contained in the concept of Sekolahku Sejahtera are safe, happy, healthy, ethical, empathy, self-actualisation, respectful, harmonious, diligent, meticulous, skillful, exploratory, rational and articulate.

Speaking to the media after launching the Sekolahku Sejahtera concept here today, Radzi said all the elements would be instilled beginning with pre-school students and would be continued up to the secondary school level.

“Implementation of the concept will not add to the workload of teachers as this concept will be applied naturally during the teaching and learning session.

“For example, during the teaching of history, there are values contained in the topic that are linked to the 14 elements in the concept, and this can be used and explained to the students,” he added.

The Sekolahku Sejahtera concept is based on the principles and desire to create a school environment that is safe, peaceful, comfortable, enjoyable, constructive and inclusive towards achieving social well-being.

Radzi said the emphasis on the 14 elements of value did not mean that other elements in life would be pushed aside.

“We focus on key concepts, which we are confident that if the children really embody this concept, we will be able to produce a great generation and a generation that can compete at the world level,” he said.

On the element of articulation, he said students would be taught to process and present their views, arguments or descriptions about something clearly and systematically.

When they grow up, they can then can argue or speak in an orderly manner and supported by facts, he added. – Bernama