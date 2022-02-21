Rate of ICU bed occupancy in 11 states under 50 pct, says Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): The rate of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed utilisation in hospitals in Putrajaya, Labuan and 11 other states are under 50 per cent as of Feb 20, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the states are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak.

“There are six ICU beds in Putrajaya and only one is in use while for Labuan seven beds are available with no beds occupied,” he said in a statement today.

He said among the states which recorded low rate of ICU occupancy are Negeri Sembilan at eight per cent, Sarawak (13 per cent), Pahang (14 per cent), Kedah (15 per cent), Putrajaya (17 per cent) and Terengganu (20 per cent).

Dr Noor Hisham said 26,832 Covid-19 new cases were reported yesterday and from the total, 1,438 cases were admitted to hospitals.

He said overall, the Health Ministry found health facilities at public hospitals are able to accommodate Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 cases.

Nonetheless, each state is prepared with a quick response plan if cases increase, he said while disclosing that three states with ICU bed occupancy above 50 per cent are Johor (70 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (65 per cent) and Melaka (50 per cent).

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 18,459 recovery cases reported yesterday bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 2,937,655.

He said 133 out of the 26,832 new cases recorded yesterday were in categories 3, 4 and 5 while 26,699 comprised those from categories 1 and 2.

“Individuals who have yet to receive the vaccine and have not been infected by Covid-19 are most at risk of getting Covid-19 infection,” he said. – Bernama