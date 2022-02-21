Sabah welcomes proposed direct trade ties with Turkey

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 21): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor

welcomes interest shown by the Turkish government to establish direct trade

relations with Sabah.

“We welcome the idea and the Sabah Government will do its best to facilitate

investments from Turkey,” he said when meeting with Turkey Ambassador to Malaysia, Dr Merve Safa Kavakci, at Menara Kinabalu near here on Monday.

Kavakci earlier told Hajiji that they see Sabah not just as one of the states in Malaysia but as a gateway to the Asean region.

According to her, a group of business people from Turkey will be coming to Kuala

Lumpur in March, which she said some would be coming to Sabah to seek

investment ventures.

Kavakci said in addition to trade and education initiatives, she aims to promote Sabah’s tourism attractions not only in Turkey but also neighbouring countries that have ties with Turkey.

The ambassador’s entourage included her Trade Counsellor, Elif Haliloglu Gungunes, Tourism and Information Affairs Counsellor, Begum Sahin, Press Counsellor, Zeynep Havva Rafique and Director of Turkish Cultural Institute of Yunus Emre, Dr Omer Altun.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untung, Invest Sabah CEO, Datuk Madiyem Layapan and State Economic Planning Unit Director, Jamine Teo also attended the meeting.