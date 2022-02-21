Sabah’s new Covid-19 daily infections drop to 4,770 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 21): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases dropped today to 4,770 cases from yesterday’s 5,007 cases, said the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said Kota Kinabalu continued to top the list of new cases with 1,198 cases, followed by Penampang (596) and Papar (433).

However, he noted there were no new Covid-19 clusters.

“The total daily cases is recording a marginal drop since three days ago but is not seen as a trend that will continue because the number of sporadic infection cases remain high — comprising 63.56 per cent of the total cases today,” he said.

He added districts with high number of cases also reported a high percentage of symptomatic cases resulting from sporadic infections.

“The high percentage of sporadic cases will ease the spread of Covid-19 in the community and infect more people,” he cautioned.

Masidi said from the total cases today, 4,755 were in Category 1 and Category 2 while there were eight cases in Category 3, six in Category 4 and one in Category 5.

“From the total cases today, 234 involved children under five years old who are not eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, including 62 babies under one year old, and 322 children aged between five years old and 11 years old who are eligible for vaccination but have yet to receive it,” Masidi said.