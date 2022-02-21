Sabah’s top karateka wins gold in Selangor

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 21): Sabah’s top karateka Amirah Syahirah Azlan justified her favourite status by winning a gold medal in the just concluded 40th National Senior Karate Championship in Selangor.

The national athlete, who was Sabah’s sole entry in the championship, clinched top placing in the Female Kumite -68kg category.

“SKA (Sabah Karate Association) is very proud of her performance, despite the problem we are facing,” said Julian Chin, the SKA secretary general, here on Monday.

Julian explained that the association, after receiving a short notice of the competition, conducted selection trial at state level but took the tough decision not to send a full team to the championship.

“We were supposed to send a full team but due to 80 per cent of our athletes infected by Covid-19 and close contact, we were unable to send our team.

“It was for safety protection and the risk to send a full team is high. So only Amirah who is based in Bukit Jalil as national athlete (represented Sabah).

“We have also sent a coach to take care of her (throughout the championship,” he said referring to state coach Danny Fredoline.

Meanwhile, Julian said the state karate trainees may need several competitions in order to be fully ready to compete in the Malaysia Games (Sukma), the country’s largest sporting event.

“We need a few competitions before Sukma in order to gauge our standard,” he said.

The 2022 Sukma, which is expected to take place in the middle of this year, will be held in Kuala Lumpur.