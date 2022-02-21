Sarawak aims to materialise Borneo Grid, become battery of Asean, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Feb 21): Sarawak aspires to materialise the Borneo Grid and become the battery of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Through the state’s renewable energy sector, the Chief Minister said Sarawak aims to attain sustainable growth and prosperity by becoming a Southeast Asia powerhouse, providing the region with affordable, reliable and renewable energy.

“Since 2016, we have been exporting predominantly renewable electricity to West Kalimantan and in the near future we will commence power export to Sabah.

“And eventually we aim to materialise the Borneo Grid and become the battery of Asean,” he said when launching the Sarawak Energy Centenary Townhall: 100 Years of Powering Sarawak at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Abang Johari expressed confidence that Sarawak can achieve these targets given its abundant renewable hydropower and natural resources.

According to him, the state’s North Kalimantan project is also progressing well in its preparation for the final investment decision.

He said once this project is realised, it will greatly contribute to regional supply reliability, economic growth and prosperity.

To build a good future for generations to come, he said sustainability is key to the state’s development and all those involved must make sure to maximise the positive impact and minimise the negative impact of everything they do.

He said Sarawak had rolled out various sustainability measures such as the green energy agenda, low carbon economy, hydrogen economy and digital economy towards this end.

“The green energy agenda is driving sustainable energy transition to power various economic sectors in the state, greening the transportation sector, enabling the digital economy and more. I am especially proud of our achivements in our hydrogen journey.

“While there were reservations in the beginning, today, we are seeing great progress in this area and the people of Sarawak are more familiar with hydrogen as an energy source,” he added.

Abang Johari said Sarawak aimed to ensure all Sarawakians have equal opportunities to participate in the state’s overall development and enjoy equitable distribution of wealth through job and business opportunities.

This, he said, included to ensure everyone have access to basic utilities such as electricity in line with the United Nations Development Goal No.7 on ‘Affordable and clean energy for all’.

He said he was pleased with the progress in lighting up Sarawak particularly in remote areas through the Accelerated Rural Electrification Masterplan under ‘Projek Rakyat’ (People’s Project).

“In comparison to 2009 when the rural electrification rate was only at 56 per cent, today, about 97 per cent of our rural communities have access to 24/7 reliable, renewable and clean electricity via a suite of grid and off grid solutions including solar and micro hydro power systems.”

He believed that with continuous and concerted efforts, Sarawak will achieve its target of 100 per cent domestic electrification rate by 2025.

Among those present were Sarawak Energy Berhad former chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri George Chan, Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Ministers for Utility and Telecommunication (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and (Telecommunication) Datuk Liwan Lagang and Sarawak Energy Berhad chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili.