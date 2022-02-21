Sarawak uses research, evidence-based approach to improve society’s welfare, says Fatimah

KUCHING (Feb 21): The state government has consistently adopted a research and evidence-based approach in formulating policies to improve society’s welfare, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said at the ministry level, the report compiled from any research is critical as any activities, programmes or policies proposed must be evidence-based in order to be as accurate as possible.

“Such data-driven approach is ideal in achieving the objectives set up by the ministry, especially when dealing with certain social issues or assisting a particular target group of people.

“Thus, the ministry is indeed very appreciative of the researchers in the state who have carried out excellent research works, especially on issues that are very relevant to our ministry,” she said after attending a sharing session titled ‘My Research Experience’ at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building today.

On a separate note, Fatimah said the sharing session organised today was in conjunction with the state Women’s Day celebration with the theme ‘Sarawak Women in Scholarly Writing’.

She also expressed her hopes that young researchers in the state can learn from their seniors in producing quality works that benefit the state’s development.

“The works produced by women researchers in the state have been highly impactful – not just locally, but their papers were also cited globally in others’ research works,” said Fatimah.

She pointed out that she herself was offered a scholarship to undertake a PhD programme in becoming a qualitative researcher back in 2001.

During the sharing session, the panelists that spoke on their research experience were Dato Dr Madeline Berma, Dr Lulie Meling, Dr Hew Cheng Sim, Dr Regina Garai Abdullah and Dr Zabidah Putit.

Others present during the session were the ministry’s Assistant Minister Datuk Rosey Yunus and permanent secretary Datu Dr Rashidah Bolhassan.