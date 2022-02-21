SRDC to clear streets of free roaming dogs

SIBU (Feb 21): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) is stepping up efforts to remove free roaming dogs to curb the spread of rabies.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the operation, which commenced today, will run over the next few days.

“I urge all dog owners to keep their pets inside their house compound, or in cages.

“Please do not let your pets out and roam the streets, in interest of public safety,” he said.

Sempurai also reminded dog owners to get their pets vaccinated against rabies.

He added that if a pet dog is found to have a sudden change in behaviour, including becoming more aggressive, owners should seek immediate treatment at a veterinary clinic and report the animal to the nearest Department of Veterinary Services.

Last Friday, a dog at the Sungai Maaw ferry point in Sungai Bidut attacked three persons, one of whom is its owner.

The other two victims were passers-by – a teenager and a man in his 50s.