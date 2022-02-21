Syed Saddiq: Muda won’t muscle in on Opposition seats in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 21): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will not contest any Johor state seats that Opposition parties are defending, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

In an event today, the Muda president said the party will instead run in seats where Umno or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) were incumbent.

“My commitment as Muda president is to ensure Muda will not contest Keadilan, DAP or Amanah incumbent seats, and as you can see, Muda is contesting in seats previously won by either Umno or Bersatu because we want to make sure we bring long-term change, not just the state polls,” said Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar MP. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME