Turkish free diver Sahika Ercumen promotes Sabah’s beauty during seven-day visit

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 21): Turkey’s free diver and multiple world record holder Sahika Ercumen will be promoting the beauty of Sabah during her seven-day visit here.

During her visit, she will be free diving at various locales around Sabah including the islands of Mataking , Sipadan and Kapalai.

“We will go free diving and shoot a documentary — we would love to show how beautiful Sabah is.”

She said the waters in Turkey were different compared to Sabah waters, as there were no colourful tropical fishes.

“I am excited to see the different biodiversity under the water in Sabah,” she said in a press conference after giving an inspirational talk at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) today.

Sahika, who is also a dietician, has broken 11 world records in free diving, the most recent being the variable weight free diving to a depth of 100 metres — no easy feat as she suffered from severe asthma as a child.

She is also the ambassador of the Zero Waste Blue campaign in Turkey and an advocate for Life Below Water under the United Nation’s Development Programme.

“Research has shown that 85 per cent of garbage is underwater, while 15 per cent floats on the surface. It is like an iceberg.”

Sahika recounted how on her previous trip to Antarctica to collect water samples for research, micro plastic was detected despite no human beings living there.

“This means that what we do here affects somewhere else. I have also witnessed turtles caught in nets as well as dolphins and whales dying due to plastic waste,” she lamented.

She urged people to be more conscious about the waste issue in the ocean.

Also present were Turkey’s Ambassador to Malaysia Dr Merve Safa Kavakci and UMS Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin.