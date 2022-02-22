15.9 pct of children in Malaysia given Covid-19 vaccine as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): A total of 564,220 individuals or 15.9 per cent of the child population aged between five and 11 years in the country have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 14,078,456 or 59.8 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose and 22,945,040 or 97.5 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 23,222,810 or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,799,132 individuals or 90 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,886,655 or 92.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 137,307 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 52,804 as first dose, second dose (1,024) and booster dose (83,479), bringing to 66,289,382 the cumulative number of vaccine doses that have been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 43 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with 10 cases each in Johor and Selangor; followed by Kedah (seven); Sabah (five); two cases each in Kelantan, Pahang, and Penang; as well as one case each in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama