22 couples tie the knot on special 22.02.2022 at MCCCI in Miri

MIRI (Feb 22) Twenty-two couples decided to tie the knot on a unique date today, 22.02.2022, in a simple registration of marriage ceremony held at the Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) here.

MCCCI secretariat said today’s date was much sought after by many couples who wanted to get married on the palindrome day.

A palindrome date is a date that can be read the same way backward or forward.

“More interestingly, it is the 22nd day of the first lunar month, so it is indeed a very special and memorable date to remember, especially for the Chinese,” it said.

According to the Chinese beliefs, the number ‘22022022’ can be translated into a couple being together forever.

In adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), the MCCCI secretariat said they limited the number of couples registering their marriage today despite receiving more requests.

“We also required everyone to wear face masks and practice physical distancing during the ceremony. We also limited the attendees who accompanied the couples to only witnesses to avoid overcrowding,” it added.

MCCCI secretariat said the ceremony today was officiated by its marriage registry officers, Chai Min Kian and Chong Kin Kyon.