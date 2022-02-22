Covid-19: 4,406 new cases, new school cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 22): Sabah recorded 4,406 new Covid-19 cases on Feb 22 and a new school cluster in Tongod.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said most of the cases recorded in the last 24 hours were under Categories 1 and 2.

“A total of 99.34 per cent or 4,377 out of the 4,406 cases were in Categories 1 and 2.

“There were eight cases in Category 3, 13 cases in Category 4 and eight cases in Category 5,” he said.

A total of 472 out of total cases involved children under 11 years old, with 202 cases children (under five years old) who are not eligible for vaccination.

The new cluster, Kluster Kuala Tongod, involved students in the SMK Tongod hostel.

The case index was a 18-year-old male student who was detected positive with Covid-19 through symptomatic screening on Feb 8. Screening of close contacts found 67 cases.

In total, the cumulative number of this cluster are 68 positive cases as of Feb 22.

All the cases were isolated and given further treatment. Asymptomatic close contacts have also been given quarantine orders.

“The percentage of sporadic infections or symptomatic cases remained high at 62.57 per cent or 2,757 cases of the total today.

“Meanwhile, there are 42 clusters that are still active throughout Sabah,” Masidi said.

As of Tuesday, children vaccination programme PICKids Sabah has vaccinated 30,614 of 411,400 eligible children aged 5-11 in Sabah.