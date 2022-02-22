Call for more employers to offer salaries that exceed minimum wage

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): The government is calling on more employers to offer salaries that exceed the existing minimum wage in the country.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, in a statement today, said the approach taken by AEON Co (M) Bhd and Westports Holdings in offering a minimum salary of RM1,500 to their employees should indeed be emulated.

He said even though the review on the current minimum wage of RM1,200 in all city and municipal council areas and RM1,100 in other areas had not been finalised by the government, there were employers that had begun offering RM1,500 as the minimum wage for their workers.

“The two employers (AEON and Westports Holdings) had shown a good example by proving their concerns over the issue plaguing their workers despite the country’s economy still being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government is in the midst of engaging employers concerning the proposed minimum wage of RM1,500 to ensure that it could be implemented in a holistic manner. – Bernama