Double-storey house at Kampung Sourabaya Hulu destroyed in fire, no casualties reported

KUCHING (Feb 21): A double-storey house at Kampung Sourabaya Hulu in Petra Jaya here was 80 per cent destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, they received a distress call on the fire at 1.19pm and 18 firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“The fire involved a semi-permanent structure which was home to five individuals. All occupants of the house comprising two males and three females managed to escape to safety,” it said in a press statement today.

It said no casualties or injuries were reported during the fire.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 1.43pm.