Factory worker fined, jailed for outraging co-worker’s modesty

KUCHING (Feb 22): A factory worker was sentenced to a day in jail and a RM3,500 fine or in default four months’ jail by a magistrates’ court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to groping the breast of a female co-worker.

The accused, Erwan Efindi, 27, had violated the 26-year-old woman inside a premises at Matang Ria Commercial Centre here about 4.50pm on Feb 16.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term that may extend to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of such punishments upon conviction.

According to the facts of case, the woman had wanted to return a key she borrowed from the man right after she had opened the padlock of the premises.

Erwan violated the woman’s modesty by committing sexual gesture without her consent.

Fearing for her safety, she lodged a police report, which led to Erwan’s arrest on Feb 18.

Inp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

Presiding was magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.