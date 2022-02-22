GRS should not rush to accept new members – PBS

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 22): The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) should focus on further fortifying the existing strong ties between all founding partners before considering accepting new parties into its fold.

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Secretary-General Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said GRS is being formalised following the success of the founding parties to win the 16th state election, and as such, the coalition should preserve its initial members as they have proven to be true partners.

The parties are Sabah Perikatan Nasional, Sabah Barisan Nasional and PBS.

“While we welcome support from all Sabahans, we must not rush to form new alliances with parties whose loyalty and true partnership have yet to be proven,” added Joniston, who is also GRS information chief.

Speaking on behalf of PBS Political Bureau, which just had a consultation on its stand on intending application of new GRS members, Joniston was commenting on former Warisan vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony’s announcement that his newly registered Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) would apply to join the Sabah-based political coalition.

Peter, who is Malalap assemblyman, resigned from Warisan in December last year, citing that the party had strayed from its core struggle when it expanded to the peninsula.

Joniston, who is Kiulu assemblyman, stressed that new parties intending to join GRS must demonstrate their political aspirations and motivations and genuine long-term contributions to GRS.

“Any decision to accept new parties, including those who have declared to be GRS friendly, into the coalition must get consensus from all existing partners.

“After all, the people helming these parties (intending to join GRS) were our political opponents just over a year ago. So, our priority should be to safeguard the original partners while also further strengthening our internal unity.

“What we want to see is a coalition built based on trust with the interest of the people and the future of the State at heart,” he said.

He stressed that PBS trusts in the wisdom of GRS chairman and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor in ensuring harmony among all the original GRS founders remain at the highest level.

As the largest and longest surviving local political party in Sabah, Joniston stressed PBS has and will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen GRS.

These could be observed in the surge in PBS membership applications and the opening of new branches.