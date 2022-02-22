KPDNHEP Sibu: Adequate Covid-19 Antigen rapid self-test kits in market

SIBU (Feb 22): Covid-19 Antigen rapid self-test kits are easily found in the market, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sibu branch chief Kelyn Bolhassan.

“The results of daily inspection and monitoring found that the stock of Covid-19 Antigen rapid self-test kits is still easily available according to the maximum price set.

“In fact, there are even some pharmacies selling lower than that price,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He was asked if there is adequate supply of such kits in the market, following more cases of Covid-19 reported lately.

He stated that the wholesale and retail prices of Covid-19 Antigen rapid self-test kits had been gazetted.

As such, he warned that stern action would be taken against traders selling above the ceiling price.

“Additionally, consumers are advised to obtain those Covid-19 Antigen rapid self-test kits approved by MDA (Medical Device Authority),” he added.

The government had gazetted the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (Self-Test) as a controlled item effective Dec 1, last year, to ensure sufficient supply in the market.