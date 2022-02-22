Local man arrested for allegedly smuggling six illegal immigrants into country

KUCHING (Feb 22): A local man was arrested for allegedly smuggling six illegal immigrants near the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Lubok Antu at around 12.30am today.

In a statement, the First Infantry Division said the army personnel who were conducting the ‘Op Benteng’ operation at the ICQS, detained a suspicious looking vehicle.

“When checked, it was found that the vehicle, which was driven by a local man believed to be a ‘tekong darat’ (ground coordinator), was ferrying six Indonesians consisting of five men and a woman aged between 30 and 55 years old,” the statement added.

The statement stated that the army personnel also seized the vehicle, five handphones and some cash valued at RM53,851.90.

“A police report was lodged at the Lubok Antu police station and those who were detained along with the confiscated items were handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three illegal immigrants were ordered to turn back to their home country while trying to enter Sarawak illegally yesterday.

The First Infantry Division said the illegal immigrants, aged between 21 and 30 years old, were caught at an oil palm plantation near the Malaysia-Indonesia Joint Post (Gabma) in Lubok Antu at 9.55am.

“All of them did not possess valid travel documents and the purpose for them to enter Malaysia was to seek for employment,” added the statement.

The statement stated that the illegal immigrants were ordered to return to their home country immediately.

A police report has been lodged on the incident at the Lubok Antu police station.