Miri cops nab teen girl, boyfriend over death of newborn baby

MIRI (Feb 22): Police arrested a teenage girl and her boyfriend on Sunday for allegedly concealing the birth of their newborn by burying it in Lambir.

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the decomposed body of the newborn was discovered near Kampung Bukit Jagus.

“The pair, who were arrested at around 3.30pm on Sunday at two separate locations, later showed where the baby’s body had been buried for about a week near the 29-year-old boyfriend’s house,” he said.

Hakemal said the preliminary investigation found that the 19-year-old girl had given birth in her school dormitory room.

The school warden found her in a weak condition due to serious bleeding and brought her to Miri Hospital for a medical check-up.

“The cause of the bleeding later unveiled the concealment of the birth and a police report was lodged,” he said.

Hakemal added the baby’s body has been sent to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for intentionally concealing the birth of a child by burying or discreetly disposing of the body.

The Section provides for imprisonment for up to two years, or with a fine, or both.