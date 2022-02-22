Mural artist transforms rear of building into 2D masterpiece

SIBU (Feb 22): Sibu-born mural artist Aries Kong has produced another piece of impressive street art, this time at the rear of a building behind Jalan Ramin.

Fondly known as ‘Jagung’, the 31-year-old said the black-and-white artwork took six days to complete, following a slight delay caused by the recent inclement weather.

He said he derived the idea for the mural painting from the 2D style of a shop housed inside the building.

“If you go inside the shop, Meiji, you can see the 2D style of the shop – black and white.

“So we expanded the concept to the outside of the building so people can see it. It’s like a ‘cartoon’ building, all in black and white,” he told reporters after the symbolic launching of ‘Into Raminway Mural Street Project’ yesterday.

Kong added he was informed of plans to come up with mural paintings for other buildings in the same area but with different concepts.

In 2018, Kong and his team produced the largest mural painting in the state, measuring 120 feet long and 60 feet tall, at the open car park of Wisma Vasty along Island Road.

Officiating at yesterday’s launching were Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang and Senator Robert Lau, both of whom jointly sponsored the RM40,000 project with Pristine House & Harta Maintenace Sdn Bhd and Raminway Recreational Club.

Also present were Raminway Recreational Club president Richard Lee Ning and Pristine House & Harta Maintenace business development manager Janet Chua.

Meanwhile, Kong said his next project will be a commercial drawing in Kuching.