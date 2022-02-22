Mural street project a potential tourism boost for Sibu, says Tiang

SIBU (Feb 22): A mural street project at the Raminway here could very well be hailed as first of such scale in Sibu, said Assistant Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang.

In stating this, he said while Sibu did not have natural tourism spots, it could take advantage of its rich arts and culture to attract tourists.

“Street tourism means that we transform a mundane street into something very interesting for the tourists – one that they would like to come, see and experience for themselves,” said the Pelawan assemblyman when met by reporters after jointly unveiling the ‘Into Raminway Mural Street Project’ together with Senator Robert Lau yesterday.

According to Tiang, the project covers rejuvenation works on the back sections of buildings along Raminway.

“Sibu does not have natural tourist attractions, (so) we need to create some (places of interest) with arts and culture.

“Sibu is very rich in arts and culture (and) we can express this through the mural design.

“We want to create an interesting spot in Sibu for tourists as well as for the youngsters to gather.

“We can also incorporate modern designs to make the old streets look young. I believe this is first street tourism spot in Sibu of such scale, but the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts of Sarawak has yet to see this.

“Nonetheless, this is a beginning and I would like to invite the minister or the person-in-charge to share the vision together with us and support us in the project,” Tiang elaborated.

He said discussions had taken place with the owners of other buildings within the same area, regarding the suggestion of using murals to reinvigorate the back sections of the blocks.

In this regard, he said for the rest of buildings in the area, other mural artists might be invited later on to come up with different designs and styles.

“I will seek for funding from the state government to transform the place, targeting the completion of the entire project by the year-end.”

Tiang said apart from giving the place a fresh look, he was also mulling the idea of setting up a young entrepreneurs bazaar or running weekend activities at the area.

“This way, we can attract more domestic tourists from central region, the Rajang Basin as well as the towns near to Sibu,” he said, also suggesting extra lighting to brighten up the back section of the buildings.

On a separate subject, Tiang said Sibu had ‘fantastic back lanes’ with interesting features such as the spiral staircase behind the building at Raminway.

“It is just a matter of upgrading, refreshing and maintaining them.

“The spiral staircase behind the building at Raminway, I believe it’s not easy to come across such a structure in Sarawak,” he added.

Back on the project, Tiang said Raminway Recreational Club president Richard Lee Ning had approached him with the idea, which impressed him (Tiang) because it did not involve removing any brick or knocking down walls.

“As spelt out in my manifesto in last year’s state election, I want to provide a platform for the local talents to showcase their abilities,” said Tiang.

It is stated that the completed section of the project had cost RM40,000, which was jointly sponsored by Lau, Tiang, Pristine House & Harta Maintenace Sdn Bhd, and Raminway Recreational Club.

Pristine House & Harta Maintenace business development manager Janet Chua was also present at the site yesterday.