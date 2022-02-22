New book highlights outstanding research works of 51 S’wakian women

KUCHING (Feb 22): The newly-launched book ‘Sarawak Women in Scholarly Writing’ acknowledges the outstanding research works of 51 Sarawakian women.

The publication of the book, which was unveiled during a ceremony at Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex yesterday, was commissioned in connection with the state-level Women’s Day celebration.

In her remarks Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdulllah said the book would be published in two volumes.

“This year, in our latest publication ‘Sarawak Women in Scholarly Writing’, we are delighted to showcase our remarkable women scholarly writers, who are researchers, first and foremost.

“Being a researcher can be one of the most exciting professions, as the new findings and innovation can add to the basic knowledge that provides the building blocks upon which societal growth and advancement would be determined,” she said in her welcoming speech at the event.

The minister added that researchers’ findings had assisted the government in tailoring policies and programmes meant to meet the needs of the country, as well as for the betterment of society.

She said the researchers highlighted in the book had published papers that covered many fields of research – from knowledge on peat soils for agriculture, scientific research for a cleaner environment, to social research to improve livelihoods, particularly those pertaining to the well-being of women.

Moreover, Fatimah said the meticulous writing by these 51 outstanding women researchers had been published on high-index journals, accessible for local and international users including university students, academicians and other researchers.

“It is so heartening to know that the findings of most of their researches have gained international recognition, winning awards for their innovations and of them being invited to present their works at international conferences and seminars.”

Fatimah also said it was a commendable feat for the senior researchers to have been mentoring and guiding the younger generation, making them a force to be reckoned with in the future with their research work.

Later at the event, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, who was the guest-of-honour, presented financial assistance under the Raghad Foundation to two students.

Assistant Ministers I and II of Women, Childhood and Community Development, Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohamad Razi Sitam were also present.