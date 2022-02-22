New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia decline to 25,099, fatalities rise to 43

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 22): The Health Ministry reported 25,099 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a decrease from the 26,832 cases the day before.

This brings the cumulative infections to 3,246,779 from the time Covid-19 arrived in the country in 2020, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

The latest number of people who recovered came to 17,749, raising the cumulative recovered cases to 2,955,404.

Deaths reported yesterday showed an increase to 43, with 13 brought-in-dead.

As of today, a total 32,390 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Hospital treatment

According to Dr Noor Hisham, a total of 272 patients are currently warded in intensive care units. However, of this number, only 104 are confirmed Covid-19 patients. The remaining 168 patients are suspected to have the virus or under investigation.

Those who require respiratory assistance total 164 patients. However, of this figure, only 60 are confirmed Covid-19 cases. The other 104 are suspected cases and under investigation.

Of the 25,099 new infections reported yesterday, the bulk or 24,999 people fall under Categories 1 and 2 with no or mild symptoms. Those with more severe symptoms under Categories 3, 4, and 5 total 100 people.

In the statement, Dr Noor Hisham said four states are currently using more than 50 per cent of their ICU bed capacity.

They are: Johor (70 per cent), Kelantan (61 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (58 per cent), and Melaka (54 per cent).

There are 12 other states with over 50 per cent of non-ICU beds used for Covid-19 patients. They are: Perlis (109 per cent), Selangor (101 per cent), Kelantan (100 per cent), Perak (97 per cent), Johor (82 per cent), Putrajaya (79 per cent), Sarawak (76 per cent), Sabah (74 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (73 per cent), Pahang (58 per cent), Penang (53 per cent), and Terengganu (52 per cent).

As for Covid-19 quarantine centres, four states currently have more than 50 per cent of their beds utilised. They are: Selangor (68 per cent), Perak (60 per cent), Melaka (59 per cent), and Sabah (58 per cent).

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of Covid-19 patients in need of respiratory aid have increased to 164 people.

Overall, he said the current percentage of ventilator use stands at 37 per cent for both patients with Covid-19 and those without.

Clusters

Four new Covid-19 clusters have been detected by the Health Ministry, raising the cumulative figure to 6,724 since the pandemic began.

However, right now, only 500 clusters are active. — Malay Mail