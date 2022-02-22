PBDSB backs call to empower Sarawak to issue identity cards

MIRI (Feb 22): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has supported the Dayak National Congress’ (DNC) call for the power to issue identity cards to be given to Sarawak.

PBDSB president Bobby William said the party fully supports DNC’s appeal to the state government to exercise its authority under the Registration of Births and Deaths Ordinance in pursuance of autonomy under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Bobby said earlier this month, the issue was also raised by the Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Rajang on stateless persons.

“PBDSB opines that if the federal government is serious about recognising Sarawak’s rights as spelled out in the MA63, the federal government should give full sovereignty to the Sarawak state government to exercise its authority under the Registration of Births and Deaths Ordinance, in pursuance of its autonomy under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said in a statement.

Bobby said PBDSB also called on more Dayak-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support taking back Sarawak’s rights to issue identity cards to stateless Sarawakians.

“PBDSB also fully supports another issue, which was raised by (DNC president) Paul Raja, whereby the DNC calls for NCR (Native Customary Rights) lands to be surveyed and issued with title under Section 18 of the Land Code instead of Section 13 of the SLC 1958.

“PBDSB wants land titles issued to Natives over their NCR lands under Section 18 or nothing at all,” he added.

According to Bobby, Section 13 of the SLC is for the alienation of state land, which is not subject to NCR claims.

“In other words, Section 13 empowers the minister to direct the director of Land and Survey to alienate the state land belonging to the state to any individual, subject to payment of premium.

“The land that is alienated in this nature is subject to expiry and for a renewal of term, the assessment for a premium would be assessed according to the current market value at the time of renewal.

“The renewal for the lease of these land titles issued under Section 13 after their expiry will add extra burden to the Natives, who are poor farmers and mostly living below the poverty level,” he said.

He also claimed Section 6 and 13 are a means for the government to extinguish Dayak NCR and to obtain the land.