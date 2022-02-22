Sabah appeals again to include tennis in Sukma

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 22): The Sabah Tennis Association (STA) has made another appeal to the federal Youth and Sports Ministry for the inclusion of tennis in the Malaysia Games (Sukma).

Its president, Johnson Koh, accompanied by Tennis Malaysia honorary secretary Kamaruzaman Kedah, had met with the minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, to hand over the appeal letter in Putrajaya recently.

According to Koh, it was the fourth time that STA had written to the country’s sports ministers, the other being Khairy Jamaluddin, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

In their latest bid for tennis inclusion, Koh said he and Kamaruzaman explained the reasons to the current sports minister and special officer for sports, Khairul Nizam.

“Sabah Tennis Association with support from the national association has been working very hard year to year for the sport (tennis) to be included as compulsory sport in Sukma.

“In the Perak Sukma (in 2018), we appealed and were granted to take part but it being a non-medal competition.

“All the states went for the tournament to show the tennis fraternity is serious and united for tennis inclusion,” said Koh in a statement yesterday.

“The non inclusion can be a killer in the promotion of tennis at all levels as the hopes of players will be stunted and their aim of playing for the state demolished.

“For the greater of the tennis fraternity it is hoped the current minister will be able to make tennis compulsory for the Sukma, maybe not for this year but in future Games,” Koh added.

Koh who is also Tennis Malaysia vice president, has been spearheading the effort to ensure tennis will be in better standing when it is finally made a compulsory sport.

“I have without fail written to every sports minister … a meet up with the former minister Syed Saddiq failed to bring positive results.

“The current meet up hopefully will bring tennis a great welcome news,” said a hopeful Koh.

The 2022 Sukma, which is expected to take place in the middle of this year, will be held in Kuala Lumpur.