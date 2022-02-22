Sarawak’s Covid-19 daily infections spike to 441 cases

KUCHING (Feb 22): The daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak surpassed the 400-mark for the first time this year with 441 new infections reported across 21 districts, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that three districts recorded over 100 cases, namely Kuching (132), Miri (111) and Sibu (104).

This is followed by Bintulu with 25 cases, Kapit (20), Samarahan (9), Limbang (9), Serian (8), Sarikei (4), Bau (3), Asajaya (2), Tanjung Manis (2), Betong (2), Bukit Mabong (2), Selangau (2), and one each in Lundu, Tebedu, Simunjan, Dalat, Beluru, and Sebauh.

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 257,112.

All cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms) with the exception of three cases, which were Category 3 involving patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support.

Active Covid-19 clusters in the state remained at two namely the Kampung Semeba Cluster and Jalan Kolej Cluster, both in Kuching.

There were also no reported death cases from Covid-19 complications leaving the death toll in Sarawak to remain at 1,624.