Sarikei’s Malaysian Family Sale records over RM19,000 in sales

SARIKEI (Feb 22): The Malaysian Family Sale programme initiated by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarikei recorded sales totalling RM19,560.

It was held last Friday and Saturday (Feb 18-19) in collaboration with Indai Minimart, Pakan.

According to a statement from the KPDNHEP Sarikei office, some 900 customers took advantage of the programme, which offered selected items at lower prices.

Among the items were 1kg packets of cooking oil, rice, instant noodles, chicken wings, and sugar.

“Most customers considered the programme very meaningful, especially in helping to lessen the burden of the low-income group.

“They expressed hope that it would be held at least twice a month,” added the statement.