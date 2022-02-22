Sharifah Hasidah: Drug abuse by youths working in public, private sectors ‘worrying’

KUCHING (Feb 22): Drug abuse by youths working in the public and private sectors is very worrying and should be taken seriously by all parties concerned, said Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

According to Drug Prevention Association of Malaysia (Pemadam) statistics, she said there were 95,500 cases recorded as drug addicts nationwide to date.

Of the total, 91,456 were men while another 4,044 were women, she said.

“However, 52 per cent of drug addicts are employed — of which, 24 per cent are private sector workers and the rest are those working as labourers and in the public sector.

“From the statistics, Malays represent 78 per cent followed by Chinese (7.5 per cent), Bumiputera (4.9 per cent) and Indians (5.9 per cent),” she said when closing the Keluarga Rabbani seminar today.

Sharifah Hasidah said as Pemadam vice chair and head of the Pemadam Women’s Bureau in Samariang, she acknowledged drug problems are an issue in her area as well as the whole state that needs to be tackled together.

“The issue of drug addiction is very big in Sarawak, although not as bad as in Peninsular Malaysia, but it needs to be addressed and cannot be left alone because it affects the future of our children,” she said.

On another note, she said Sarawakians are also suffering from emotional disorders and stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years.

According to statistics from the National Population and Family Development Board, she said almost 84 per cent of parents revealed they experienced emotional stress.

In addition, the divorce rate also increased nationwide for Muslims with over 66,000 cases recorded from 2020 to 2021, she said.

“In Sarawak from 2020 to 2021, there were 561 divorce cases, which is also one of the biggest challenges for Muslims here.

“For the future of Sarawak, we need to look at this matter more seriously where the Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) plays a very big role along with other agencies,” Sharifah Hasidah said.