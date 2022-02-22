State govt to ensure S’wak Agro Technology Park project carried out under 12MP, says Dr Rundi

KUCHING (Feb 21): The Sarawak government will continue its efforts to ensure that the Sarawak Agro Technology Park (Sartech) project in Semenggoh will be carried out under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), says Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the ongoing project has received the green light from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We have discussed this with the Chief Minister and he is very supportive of this idea and wants to see things happening.

“We will make sure that under the 12MP, there is something happening and we can see the impact. It’s a very long process and the project is long overdue as well but I will try my best,” he told a press conference after officiating the Agriculture Institute of Sarawak’s 16th Convocation Ceremony at Raia Hotel & Convention Centre Kuching here.

He pointed out that at the moment, Sartech is currently under the research and development (R&D) phase, which will serve as a test bed for the state to find out which crops are suitable to be developed and marketed abroad.

Dr Rundi also hoped that through Sartech, this would enable the state to market its agricultural products and penetrate the international market.

“We will study the local agricultural products we have as well as the international demand, the quality and requirements needed.

“We have to engage with the stakeholders and talk to big players and so on to make sure there is networking outside of Sarawak and Malaysia because they are the ones who determine the quality of our products.

“Marketing is a real issue and we have to be able to network with countries such as Singapore, China or Thailand and make sure that our infrastructure meets their standard of requirements,” he said.

He said it is the state government’s mission to shape farmers in Sarawak to become modernised agropreneurs who can generate profits from their farming business.

“I have high aspiration that the young graduates trained by the Agriculture Institute of Sarawak or those who have undergone tertiary education at other institutes or university, will change their mindset on the farming business.

“Being in this industry does not mean that we have to work under the hot sun and get our hands dirty. What is important is the returns and in order to sustain an income from this business, we must have knowledge,” he said, adding that the state cannot rest on its laurels and must continue to put efforts to develop farmers in the industry.

Earlier at the ceremony, Dr Rundi in his keynote address expressed his confidence that the graduates will be able to use the knowledge and skills they learnt from the Institute to become agropreneurs.

“You are those who can heed the call of the government and assist the state in developing the agriculture industry,” he said.

He also advised graduates to reach for bigger goals and not focus solely on finding a job just to earn a salary.

“In everything that you do, there must be investment, commitment, discipline and a dream.

“When you have a dream, this will be the target to achieve and there may be ups and downs along the way but please do not be demoralised and don’t give up. The more failures and struggles you face, the better person you will be,” he said.

A total of 93 graduates from various agricultural courses received their scrolls from Dr Rundi at the convocation ceremony.

Also present were State Agriculture Department director Dr Alvin Chai and Agriculture Institute of Sarawak principal Massumi Bojeng.