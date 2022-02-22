Unicef, Sabah govt discuss Child-Friendly City initiative

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 22): The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) presented a proposal for a Child-Friendly City (CFC) initiative aimed at realising children’s rights as articulated in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child to the Sabah State Government.

The matter was discussed during the meeting between Unicef Representative for Malaysia, Dr Rashed Mustafa Sarwar and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor at Menara Kinabalu near here on Monday.

Dr Rashed briefed the Chief Minister that in practice, a CFC is a city, town or community in which the voices, needs, priorities and rights of children are an integral part of public policies, programmes and decisions.

Among others it is where children are protected from exploitation, violence and abuse; have a good start in life and grow up healthy and cared for; have access to quality social services; live in a safe secure and clean environment with access to green spaces; meet friends and have places to play and enjoy themselves and to have a fair chance in life regardless of their ethnic origin, religion, income, gender or ability.

Also discussed was the UMS-Unicef Communication for Development (C4D) Research Unit, which was a follow-up to the meeting between C4D director Dr Latif Lai and Hajiji in December last year.

According to Dr Rashed, many Unicef programmes need the C4D or Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC).

The Unicef entourage led by Dr Rashed also briefed the Chief Minister on the findings of their studies on the Impact of Climate Change on Children, which was presented at the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) earlier on Monday.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.