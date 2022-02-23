24.6 pct eligible children in Miri have gotten first Covid-19 vaccine jab

MIRI (Feb 23): The first dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to 24.6 per cent of the 40,100 eligible children aged five to 11 in Miri Division as of yesterday.

Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) minister in charge Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the rollout of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) here is over 7 per cent higher than national level, with 9,866 five- to 11-year-olds having already received their first shot.

Nationwide, 615,671 or 17.3 per cent of children in the age group have begun the two-dose programme.

“Miri Division started PICKids on Feb 7, 2022 and still continues giving vaccines to kids by appointment, even during the school holidays. Health clinics will liaise with the district Education office (PPD) and school authorities for pupil appointments,” he told The Borneo Post.

“The appointment slot, date, and time of vaccine will be arranged by clinics with the help of school authorities.”

Nationally, 10.1 per cent or 147,282 Covid-19 cases have involved children aged between five and 11, with 26 deaths from the age group reported between Aug 23, 2021 and Feb 3 this year.