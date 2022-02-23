Covid-19: Nearly 70 pct of 3,971 infections in Sabah sporadic

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 23): Nearly 70 per cent of Covid-19 3,971 infections recorded in the state on Feb 23 are sporadic cases, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

The spokesperson for Covid-19 related affairs said although daily cases are lower compared to the previous day, but percentage of sporadic infection is high.

“Caseloads below 4,000 at 3,971 cases but percentage of sporadic infection is high at 67.4 per cent.

“Thirteen districts with three-digit cases including Kota Kinabalu 735, Penampang 516, Tuaran 410, Tawau 338 and Papar 320.

“Twelve districts with two-digit cases, Kudat 9 and Kalabakan 7,” he said in his Twitter post.

Masidi also said 99.09 per cent of total cases on Wednesday are under Categories 1 and 2, 12 in Category 3, 17 in Category4 and 7 in Category 5.