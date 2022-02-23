Abg Jo: Sarawak committed to creating ideal investment climate

KUCHING (Feb 23): Sarawak remains committed to creating an ideal climate for investment through business-friendly policies and initiatives, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is to shore up confidence among both local and foreign investors.

He thanked the Sarawakian business community for its vital support to help Sarawak achieve its goal of becoming a high-income state.

“The strong support from the Sarawakian business community shows that they want us to continue development and transformation efforts towards creating a developed and high-income state by 2030,” he said during the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Industry Excellence Awards (CMIEA) 2021 here last night.

He cited the increase in reinvestment at the Samajaya High-Tech Industrial Zone; proposals for hydrogen production and downstream gas activities in Tanjong Kidurong, Bintulu; as well as Shell Malaysia’s commitment to relocate its country headquarters to Miri.

Abang Johari said all signs point to trust in the ability of the Sarawak government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to provide an environment conducive to investment in Sarawak.

“To diversify Sarawak’s economy, we will give special focus on the modernisation of agriculture, strengthening infrastructure, advancing tourism, and accelerating human capital development as outlined in the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030),” he said.

He also urged Sarawakian businesses to invest in projects in the state while promising the government would increase efforts to promote entrepreneurship and investment among Sarawakians.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) plays a pivotal role in coordinating the relationship between the business community and the State government.

CMIEA 2021 was hosted by SBF in collaboration with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) and supported by the Sarawak government.