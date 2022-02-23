Additional vehicles to strengthen Sabah Forestry Department



KOTA KINABALU (Feb 23): The state Forestry Department’s Investigation, Enforcement and Prosecution division has been further enhanced with the addition of four units of four-wheel drive vehicles.

They were part of the five vehicles donated by Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) in 2020, said Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan.

Kugan who handed over the vehicles to the Investigation, Enforcement and Prosecution division chief Zulkifli Suara on Wednesday, said they will be used by for the PROTECT elite team to carry out its operations.

“This contribution is part of the sponsorship agreement and cooperation by YSD amounting to RM4 million to the state Forestry Department and Danau Girang Field Center Sdn Bhd (DGFCSB) for the period of June 2019 to August 2021,” he said.

He added that the main objective of the understanding is to strengthen the Forestry Department’s enforcement in addressing the issue of forest and wildlife offenses, especially poaching in Sabah.

This sponsorship, Kugan said, included the recruitment of additional rangers (PROTECT) and a crime analyst officer, logistics procurement as well as purchase of field equipment and training.

The Sabah Forestry Department, he stressed, is committed to enhancing its forest law enforcement capabilities and this included tackling criminal offences against forest and wildlife.

“This is in line with its statutory duty to protect and preserve the forest treasures of Sabah. One of the efforts taken is to strengthen enforcement through more effective field monitoring and the department requires the equipment as well as logistics facilities in accordance with the work scope carried out on the field,” he said.

YSD, he said, has contributed and boosted enforcement to combat forest criminal offences and poaching of wildlife in Sabah.

With the boost from YSD, the department can increase the intensity and capacity of enforcement in the field and further protect and preserve forest treasures in Sabah, he said.

The establishment of the PROTECT team in 2016 with the support of WWF-Malaysia has had a significant impact on the enforcement of forest and wildlife criminal laws in Sabah.

The team has been tactically trained and equipped with support equipment such as firearms in line with today’s forest and wildlife crime enforcement challenges.

The PROTECT team’s operations are now not only concentrated in the interior forest areas but are extended to river and mangrove forest areas.