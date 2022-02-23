Aidel: Construction of Bintulu-Jepak bridge progressing well despite delays

BINTULU (Feb 23): The construction of the Bintulu-Jepak bridge across Kuala Kemena is currently progressing smoothly despite some delays, said Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development (Infrastructure Development) Aidel Lariwoo.

“The progress of the project has reached 35 per cent completion and we are grateful the tower which is the most important component in this construction project has been completed,” he said.

He said, after the completion of the bridge tower, the contractor will not be facing many problems to complete the next works.

“The contractor has estimated this project to be completed by the end of next year (2023),” he told reporters during his working visit to the site today.

He said several obstacles were encountered during the previous construction process, among them involving utilities next to Bintulu town but which now have been successfully overcome by the contractor and consultant.

“For the Bintulu administrative centre development in Jepak and this bridge, there is a need to focus on the completion of this bridge first in order to make it as a project.

“Once this bridge is completed, it will shorten the time to commute to Jepak,” he added.

Aidel said the normal route using the main road to Bintulu Airport would take 20 to 30 minutes but with this bridge it will be much faster.

Earlier during the working visit, he was briefed on the project by Opus Consultant (M) Sdn Bhd construction manager Huang Hong Kiat.

Meanwhile, China Communications Construction Company (M) Sdn Bhd Bintulu-Jepak Bridge Project Management administration manager Henry He said the two pillar towers between the Sungai Kemena estuary is expected to be completed in June 2022.

He said once completed, they will continue to build the bridge crossing the two pillars.

“The delay was due to Covid-19 and we will complete the work as soon as possible and most of the pre-construction difficulties have been addressed,” he said.

Also present were Public Works Department (JKR) divisional engineer Lau Pit Hwa, several officers as well as representatives from the contractor and consultant.