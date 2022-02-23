Blogger sentenced to 14 days’ jail, RM2,500 fine for punching brother

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): A blogger has been sentenced to 14 days’ jail and fined RM2,500 by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here for punching his brother in the face for refusing to give him RM400 to repair a motorcycle.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan passed sentence on Mohd Zailan Yunus, 55, after he pleaded guilty to intentionally causing injury to Mohd Zaidi, 56, at a house at Jalan 23 Selayang Baru, Gombak here at 1.30pm on Feb 18.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of one year or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, together with Section 326A of the same code, which provides for a maximum double sentence on conviction under Section 323.

The court ordered the man to serve his jail term starting from the date of his arrest on Feb 21 and four months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Farhah Ahmad Hilmi requested for a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson to the accused after taking into account the injuries suffered by the victim and the fact that the accused has a previous criminal record under Section 323 from 2020.

Lawyer M. Mariappan from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), who represented the accused, urged for a lenient sentence on the grounds that his client was a single father with a child. – Bernama