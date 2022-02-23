Cabinet agrees to immediate signing of Indonesian Domestic Workers MoU, says Saravanan

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 23): The Cabinet meeting today agreed that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Indonesian Domestic Workers (PDI) be signed immediately on a date jointly decided by Malaysia and Indonesia, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Saravanan in a statement today said he had formally tabled the proposed PDI MoU signing at the Cabinet meeting today.

According to him, in the Cabinet meeting it was agreed that he and his Indonesian counterpart Ida Fauziyah sign the MoU.

“The signing of the PDI MoU will benefit both countries, especially the workers who are in need of employment as the COVID-19 pandemic has created an impact on global economy, as well as local employers, who have been facing difficulties in obtaining the services of foreign domestic maids,” he said.

The PDI MoU was inked for the first time on May 13, 2006 in Bali and subsequently, the Protocol to Amend the PDI MoU was signed on May 31, 2011 in Bandung which expired on May 30, 2016. – Bernama