Citrawarna Keluarga Malaysia: Extra steps taken to ensure safety of visitors

KUCHING (Feb 23): Extra measures have been put in place with strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to make sure visitors will be able to enjoy the many activities during the 2022 Keluarga Malaysia Citrawarna event.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the SOPs for the four-day carnival, which starts tomorrow (Feb 24) at the Kuching Waterfront here, have been rigorously worked out so that visitors can go around with peace of mind.

She said to hold a large events during these times, the first priority is always safety of the people.

“We would never jeopardise public health safety, such as when we opened our borders for international arrivals or domestic tourism or events that attract crowds. The SOPs have to be worked out first.

“People have to understand, we have to work around the Covid-19 virus because it is still here after two years and may affect us for quite some time. We also have to adjust our mindset because while it is here, we need to live in the new norm,” she told Bernama here today.

The carnival, themed the “Festival of Cultural Diversity”, is making a comeback and Kuching is the first venue selected after an absence of almost four years when it was last held in 2017.

The event will provide a colourful fiesta with a variety of tourism programmes and activities lined up, apart from Malaysian arts and culture performances.

Nancy said among the SOPs that have been drafted included increasing the number of canopies from one to seven with each one limited to 350 people and each visitor will only be allowed an hour at any of the exhibitions.

She said those who attend any of the activities must also show through their MySejahtera or physical card that they have received their booster shots and children under 12 are not allowed to attend or participate.

“Sanitation will be carried out prior and after each programme daily. Counters for testing (Rapid Test Kit- Antigen Test)) will also be available in the front of each canopy. Only packed food will be sold by vendors and will not be consumed there,” she said.

Nancy also advised those who would like to attend to ensure their face mask is always on, observe physical distancing, sanitise their hands frequently and to carry out their own RTK test before attending. – Bernama