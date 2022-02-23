Covid-19: 424 new cases in Sarawak today, two in Category 5

KUCHING (Feb 23): Sarawak today recorded 424 new Covid-19 cases, a slight downtick compared to yesterday’s 441 cases.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 report, five of the cases were in Category 3 (with lung infection), two in Category 4 (with lung infection requiring oxygen support) and two in Category 5 (requiring ventilator support).

Kuching remained on top with a slight spike in new cases at 142 compared to yesterday’s 132. This is followed by Sibu with 90 cases, Miri (72), Kapit (25), Bintulu (24), Limbang (16) and Sarikei (10).

Lawas recorded nine cases, Samarahan (5), four each in Betong and Subis, three each in Pakan and Song, and two each in Serian, Matu, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit and Marudi.

There was one case each recorded in Tanjung Manis, Julau, Julau, Bau, Asajaya, Sebauh, Daro and Belaga.

Sarawak’s cumulative tally of cases to date stands at 257,536.

SDMC also revealed that the police have issued 13 standard operating procedures (SOP) violation compounds in the state today, all in Kuching.

The committee said 12 were for failure to check-in via MySejahtera, and one to a premises owner for failure to prepare MySejahtera QR code for check-ins.

Meanwhile, Sarawak today recorded 65 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases, making it a total of 305 being quarantined all over the state to date.