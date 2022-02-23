Curfew in waters off ESSZone extended until March 11

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 23): The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which is scheduled to end on Feb 25, will be extended until March 11 in accordance with Section 31(4) Police Act 1967.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah urged villagers within the curfew areas to remain at home from 6pm to 6am, and to not venture out into the waters throughout the duration of the curfew.

“The need to continue to curfew order is to ensure our waters are not encroached by terrorists threatening the security of international researchers who are carrying out research and foreign tourists on the islands.

“Results from intelligence found that the Abu Sayyaf militant group as well as groups carrying out kidnap-for-ransom activities from the southern Philippines are still trying to infiltrate to commit kidnappings and cross-border crimes,” he said.

The curfew order encompasses the waters at Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

Idris also said that the curfew extension was to ensure the safety and welfare of all Sabah citizens within the ESSZone.

“With the implementation of the order, we will ease the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, and raise the feel of security and confidence among chalet operators and fishermen with the presence of security personnel at their area,” he said.

“I also give authority to all district police chiefs within ESSZone to issue permits to eligible applicants to carry out fishing activities, or if there are emergencies during the curfew order to pass through the area concerned.”