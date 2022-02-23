Dr Annuar: 255,000 eligible adults in Sarawak yet to receive Covid-19 booster dose

SIBU (Feb 23): About 255,000 of the adult population in Sarawak eligible for the Covid-19 booster dose have not received it, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator said from that figure, 24,717 are from Sibu Division.

Given the hike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, Dr Annuar urged these individuals to promptly get their booster jab.

“Sibu (district) recorded the highest number of new daily Covid-19 infections this year, at 104 cases yesterday.

“The number of daily cases has climbed to three-digit again. And based on our record, 88.6 per cent of the eligible adults (population) in Sibu Division have received their booster dose.

“Therefore, I earnestly appeal to those yet to receive their booster jab to so promptly at polyclinics, to protect themselves and their families, against Covid-19 infections,” the Nangka assemblyman said today.

Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation) pointed out that studies have shown the importance of Covid-19 booster shots to protect against severe illnesses from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

“In fact, studies show that if a person has received a booster, the likelihood of getting an Omicron infection with complications or death is lower when compared to not getting a booster dose,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar has advised the public to strictly comply with the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs).

He stressed that the public should avoid frequenting crowded places whenever possible.

“I have repeatedly advised that we should wear double face masks, when going out in addition to regular hand washing with hand sanitiser

“But it is still best to stay at home if you do not have any pressing matters to attend to,” he said.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 daily update yesterday, said that three districts recorded over 100 cases, namely Kuching (132), Miri (111) and Sibu (104).