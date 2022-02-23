Ex-tuai rumah who bought lorry using JKKK funds fined RM8,000

KUCHING (Feb 23): A former longhouse headman was fined RM8,000 in default 10 months in jail by the Special Corruption Court here today for abusing funds meant for his Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK).

Alex Libau, 59, who was formerly the tuai rumah of Kampung Ensebang Kuari Baru, pleaded guilty before Judge Steve Ritikos to an alternative charge framed under Section 415 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 417 of the same Code.

The Section provides for up to five years in prison or fine, or both, on conviction.

He admitted to cheating Balai Ringin assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan, to wit, an amount of RM50,000 in the name of Kampung Ensebang Kuari Baru JKKK, from Tabung Serbaguna N25 Balai Ringin.

The funds were meant to be used for the repair and maintenance of roads at Kampung Ensebang Kuari Baru.

According to the facts of the case, the accused had applied for the funds for the repair and maintenance of roads in the village on Sept 1, 2018.

On Sept 8, 2018, Alex met up with Snowdan at a coffee shop where the assemblyman personally presented a cheque for the amount to him.

A payment voucher dated Sept 6, 2018 and a letter dated Sept 8, 2018 was also received by the accused, acknowledging the receipt of the cheque.

On Oct 23, 2020, the accused made a withdrawal amounting to RM35,000 from the Hong Leong Account of JKKK Kampung Ensebang Kuari Baru.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Alex had bought a lorry with the said money.

The funds taken out of Tabung Serbaguna N25 Balai Ringin were meant for the betterment of the community of Balai Ringin.

The accused had been the tuai rumah of Kampung Ensebang Kuari Baru since 2008.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Nisla Abdul Latif prosecuted while the accused was represented by counsels George Lo, Jonathan Tay, Ralph Lee and Francis Wee.