Groups claim EC’s policies wanting during 12th Sarawak polls

KUCHING (Feb 23): The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) and Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE) say the Election Commission (EC) must make improvements following shortcomings during the recent 12th Sarawak election.

These include election management, ensuring all voters get to vote, as well as preventing election violations.

ROSE president Ann Teo said the EC failed to offer alternative to voters living outside Sarawak, particularly in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, as it was late in announcing registration for postal voting.

The EC only announced postal voting on Nov 16 even though it ran from Nov 8-24.

According to her, the EC also failed to announce that Sarawak voters, who reside permanently in Singapore, Brunei, southern Thailand, and Kalimantan, were eligible to register as postal voters.

This resulted in some overseas voters not having enough time to register themselves, she told a press conference via Zoom today.

She said Bersih and ROSE’s registered EC observers found the shortcomings when monitoring the polls both physically and online through the social media platforms of candidates and political parties.

“ROSE and Bersih could only send observers to five constituencies – Opar, Satok, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawah, and Gedong. In addition, we also had volunteers to monitor the election process via online in 16 constituencies – Opar, Serembu, Mambong, Repok, Pakan, Meluan, Ngemah, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Tamin, Piasau, Pujut, Senadin, Telang Usan, and Ba Kelalan,” she said.

According to Teo, the EC’s delay in announcing standard operating procedures (SOPs) just a day before nomination resulted in parties and candidates not having enough time to prepare to comply.

In addition, voters with Person Under Surveillance (PUS) or Person Under Investigation (PUI) status needed permission from the district Health officer to vote, she said, while Covid-19 positive voters were barred from voting and had no alternative – contrary to Article 119 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

On the campaign period, she said 12 days was shorter than for the Sabah election, despite Sarawak being larger geographically.

“We urge that the campaign period be set to a minimum of 21 days to give candidates more time to meet voters and ensure that postal votes from abroad reach the returning officer’s office on polling day to be counted,” she said.

She also claimed the EC failed to ensure equal media access for candidates and parties – a contrast to the previous Melaka state election where the contesting parties had access to use media such as Melaka FM.

“Because campaigning is physically prohibited in some areas, we are of the view that the EC and the federal government have the power and responsibility to facilitate this by allowing all contesting parties equal access to broadcasting in state-owned media, including TVS,” she said.

She also claimed to have recorded 60 reports related to election misconduct and irregularities.

“The reports of these listed cases are cases that can be observed and recorded by our observers and other volunteers. This number does not reflect the total election offenses found as the areas monitored are limited and there may be unreported cases,” she said.

She cited misuse of government resources and assets; treats and gifts; and undue influence of the government as among the offences.

ROSE also proposed amending Section 27 of the Election Offenses Act 1954 to give greater powers to the EC to enforce the law; fair and meaningful media access to all election candidates and political parties involved in the election; and allowing physical campaigns such as talks, walkabouts to meet voters, and distribution of pamphlets to voters with SOP compliance; and fair enforcement.