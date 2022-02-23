Hishammuddin underdoing treatment for Covid-19 at hospital

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein is undergoing isolation at Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan here for treatment and observation after testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Hishammuddin, in a Twitter post today, said his health condition was good although he was showing symptoms.

He thanked all those who prayed for his recovery.

“I have received many messages of well-wishes and prayers since yesterday. I would like to apologise for not being able to reply to all. Nevertheless, on behalf of my family members, I would like to express my profound appreciation and thanks to all for their concern and prayers for my recovery. May Allah SWT answer your prayers. Insya-Allah,” he added.

The Office of the Senior Defence Minister, in a statement yesterday, said Hishammuddin, who had received his booster dose, was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing quarantine as required by the Health Ministry.

The statement said Hishammuddin would continue to perform his duties as appropriate throughout this period. – Bernama