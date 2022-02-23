Kaamatan Festival to be launched in Keningau

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 23): The 2022 Kaamatan Festival will be launched in Keningau on May 1.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that the district had been selected for the launching of the month-long celebration.

The decision was well received by Keningau District Officer Walter Kenson.

This year’s theme is “Kaamatan Embodies the Nature”, said Dr Jeffrey who chaired the first 2022 Sabah-level Kaamatan Festival main committee meeting recently.

He said that the Kaamatan Festival was a platform to maintain the culture and heritage of the Kadazan Dusun Murut people among the younger generation.

Aside from that, the Kaamatan Festival can also promote tourism in Sabah through the various programmes involving attractive places and culture, said Dr Jeffrey.