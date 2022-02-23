MOH: Viral video on students having adverse reactions after vax jabs is fake

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 23): The Health Ministry (MOH) says allegations carried in a viral video on social media showing students experiencing adverse reactions after receiving Covid-19 vaccine injections is fake news.

The ministry instead explained that the video was an old one related to a gas poisoning incident at a school in Pasir Gudang, Johor in 2019.

The Quick Response Team of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) stated this in a statement today, referring to the viral video with the caption “Look at this! Incident at a school that was hidden by the MOH. Many severely affected after Covid-19 vaccine injection.”

“The public is advised not to spread any false information that can cause confusion and concern among the people but instead refer to the MOH’s official social media sites to obtain authentic and up-to-date information,” said the statement. – Bernama